Speaker to give Constitutional Council meeting a miss Tuesday as well

Speaker Agni Sapkota will not attend the Constitutional Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday as well.

"Speaker will not attend today's meeting as the government has not done coordination, preparations and homework for the meeting," Speaker's press expert Sridhar Neupane told Setopati.

The meeting was also called on Sunday but did not go ahead in absence of Speaker Sapkota, main opposition leader Sher Bahadur Deuba and others.

Sources attribute Sapkota's refusal to attend the meeting to the internal dispute in ruling CPN where Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and others have allied against fellow Chairman and Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

Absence of Speaker Sapkota means lack of quorum as the post of deputy speaker remains vacant leading to automatic adjournment of meeting.

Sources claim that the Constitutional Council meeting remains uncertain until the internal dispute in CPN is resolved as Sapkota is close to Dahal who is unhappy with Oli for convening the meeting amidst escalating internal dispute.

Dahal has accused Oli of trying to move forward allying with the main opposition leader to make constitutional appointments ignoring internal agreements in CPN.