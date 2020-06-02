Today's demonstrations mandate against government: Deuba

Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba has said the nationwide demonstrations on Monday have expressed the people's mandate against the current government and its totalitarian attitude.

"That the Nepali people of the 21st century want to guarantee the country's future through the main way of democracy and federal democratic republic has been expressed strongly today," Deuba said issuing a statement in the evening.

Thanking everyone for participating, the main opposition leader stated that the demonstrations have given a new energy to the party and added that the party will move forward with added vigor by amplifying the energy.

NC held anti-government demonstrations in all 77 districts across the country Monday with central leaders leading the protests in different districts.

Deuba led the demonstrations in Makwanpur, Senior Leader Ram Chandra Paudel in Kathmandu, Vice-president Bimalendra Nidhi Bhaktapur, Arjun Narsingh KC Pokhara, Ram Sharan Mahat Chitwan, Prakash Man Singh Dhanusha and Gagan Thapa Kailali.