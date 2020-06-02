Shashank bats for Hindu state, says one of 3 Koirala scions will contest for NC president

Nepali Congress (NC) General Secretary Shashank Koirala has said one of the three scions from the Koirala dynasty will contest for leadership of the party in the next general convention.

Speaking on Monday from the dynastic home in Biratnagar where he reached to lead the nationwide anti-government protest, the son of NC founder BP Koirala stated that either he, or Sujata—daughter of Girija Prasad Koirala, or Shekhar—son of BP and Girija's brother—will contest for the post of NC president.

"There are three of us in the Koirala family who can be candidate for president. We will sit together and consult, and one of us will contest," Shashank told reporters.

He pointed that holding the general convention in February 2021 is not possible due to the pandemic as conventions at the lower level have yet to be completed.

He batted for Hindu state as he has done in the past, calling it the people's demand. "We will have to be ready to hold referendum for Hindu state if our party secures majority in the next election. The people also demand that," he stressed. "Hindu state does not mean restoration of monarchy. The monarchy will not return either."

He claimed that the main opposition party has been forced to protest against the government. "The government is corrupt, and is becoming anti-federalist and totalitarian. Movement against this government, therefore, is our political compulsion," he reasoned.