PM Oli meets President Bhandari

Prime Minister (PM) and CPN Chairman KP Sharma Oli has met President Bidhya Devi Bhandari ahead of the Cabinet meeting on Thursday.

A source close to the PM has called the meeting regular but his meeting with the head of the state who has showed active interest in resolving the internal dispute in the ruling party can always leave room for speculations given that PM Oli has reportedly discussed even splitting CPN and dissolving the parliament when intra-party dispute escalated in the past.

PM Oli is scheduled to chair the Cabinet meeting later on the day. The Cabinet meeting generally is held on Monday and Thursday every week.