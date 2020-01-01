Chinese Defense Minister arrives

Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe has arrived Sunday morning.

He landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) at around 10:45 in the morning and left for the Chinese Embassy in Baluwatar form there. Only the government media were let into the airport to cover his arrival.

He is scheduled to visit the Nepal Army (NA) headquarters after resting for a while at the embassy where he will meet NA Chief Purna Chandra Thapa.

He will meet Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli, who is also overseeing the Defense Ministry, and President Bidhya Devi Bhandari after that.

He is scheduled to return back Sunday itself.

He is the senior most Chinese official to visit Nepal since the visit of President Xi Jinping in October 2019.