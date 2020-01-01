Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has arrived for a two-day official visit to Nepal on Thursday.

He landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) at 11 in the morning. He will meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali and others Thursday itself.

He will also address a program organized by the Asian Institute of Diplomacy and International Affairs on Friday before returning later on the day.

He is the first senior Indian diplomatic official to visit Nepal after the border dispute between the two countries escalated in recent times.