Complaint registered against 12 including CPN Parsa Chair Gupta in Chaurasiya murder

The police have registered complaint against 12 persons including CPN Parsa Chairman and former lawmaker Raj Kumar Gupta in murder of CPN secretary of Bindabasini rural municipality, Parsa Mukesh Chaurasiya.

The police have finally registered the complaint by Chaurasiya's family seven days after the incident after refusing to do so reportedly on instruction of the federal government. "The complaint has been registered through the District Government Attorney Office," SP with Parsa Police Ganga Panta told Setopati. "The complaint has been registered on behalf of the dead person's family."

CPN Chairman of Birgunj Rahabar Ansar also confirmed registration of the complaint. He revealed that the family is preparing to accept the body after registration of the complaint and autopsy is set to be done Friday.

Chaurasiya was injured following a clash during the swearing in ceremony of the CPN Bindabasini committee on October 22 and he died while undergoing treatment.

Police had arrested four persons including Gupta for interrogation on the day of clash but had released him later.

CPN leaders and cadres led by former minister Matrika Yadav were protesting against the refusal by the police to register the complaint naming Gupta as one of the accused. The incident has had national ramifications with CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal publicly calling for registration of the complaint following refusal by the police reportedly on instruction of the federal government.

The police say three persons were mainly involved in the murder. All three are from the rural municipality and are absconding. "Three persons seem mainly to be involved in the incident. They all are absconding," a police officer involved in investigation confided.

The three have been identified as Akhilesh Chaurasiya, Shankar Pukar Tiwari and Ranjan Tiwari of ward number 4.