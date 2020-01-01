PM Oli meeting RAW Chief objectionable: CPN leader Bhim Rawal

Standing committee member of ruling CPN Bhim Rawal has slammed Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli for meeting Chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Samant Kumar Goel.

"How PM had a dialogue with Indian intelligence RAW chief (sic) and thr time and manner the visit was made against the foreign policy directed by the Constitution of Nepal, sovereignty and self-respect, and the ideology, policy and declaration of CPN that is leading the government is objectionable," Rawal has tweeted Thursday afternoon.

RAW Chief arrived in Kathmandu on an Indian Air Force plane Wednesday afternoon. PM's press advisor Surya Thapa has said he met with PM Oli at Baluwatar in the night.

RAW Chief Goel has visited PM Oli at a time when the border dispute with India has been escalating for a year.

CPN Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Senior Leader Madhav Kumar Nepal have claimed that they did not meet the RAW chief.