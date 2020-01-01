CPN lawmakers to deposit next month's salary in COVID-19 fund to return Dashain allowance

Federal lawmakers of ruling CPN will deposit the salary of the next month in the fund for prevention, control and treatment of COVID-19 to return the Dashain allowance.

"The Dashain allowance may already have been spent. We have, therefore, decided to deposit the next month's salary in the fund," chief whip of the party in the National Assembly Khim Lal Bhattarai told Setopati.

He revealed that the ministers will also return the Dashain allowance.

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has already instructed the federal lawmakers to return the Dashain allowance to the Parliament Secretariat through the parliamentary party.