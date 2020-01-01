NC demands free testing and treatment of COVID-19

The main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) has demanded free testing and treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The government on Sunday relinquished the responsibilities of testing and treating COVID-19 patients.

"NC urges the prime minister and the government for special sensitivity to save the people from the pandemic by providing free testing and treatment for COVID-19," NC stated issuing a statement on Monday. "NC has taken the government decision to shirk its testing and treatment responsibilities has a very irresponsible behavior."

The statement issued by NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma reminds the government that it cannot shirk its responsibility also due to the provision of the Infectious Disease Act. "The violation of the recent Supreme Court order to make arrangements for free treatment raises a question about who the government—that doesn't listen to the people, media and the court—listens to," it adds.

The party has said that the government by shirking its responsibilities proves that it itself is intent on ending whatever little illusion remains about there being a government in the country.