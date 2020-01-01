Let's buy ventilators with Dashain allowance: CPN lawmaker Sharma

CPN lawmaker Janardan Sharma has stated that ventilators should be procured with the Dashain allowance of lawmakers.

Standing committee member Sharma has proposed that ventilators should be procured instead of doling out Dashain allowance to the federal lawmakers against the law of federal parliament at the time of pandemic.

"COVID-19 pandemic is our main problem. Let's buy ventilators instead of giving Dashain allowance to lawmakers," Sharma has posted on Facebook. "I hand over the amount that came as Dashain allowance to the former combatant of PLA Narendra Bohara from Kalikot who needs to be treated in ventilator."

Another CPN lawmaker Bhim Rawal earlier on the day also demanded deduction of Dashain allowance from his bank account. CPN Spokesperson and National Assembly member Narayan Kaji Shrestha has already announced that he will not take remunerations for one year.