Govt trying for all-round development but COVID-19 created problems: PM

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has claimed that the COVID-19 has created some problems in the government's efforts for all-round development.

"We are trying for all-round development but coronavirus has brought problems," PM Oli stated while virtually laying foundation stone for the building of Damak Hospital in his constituency in Jhapa on Sunday. "But the country has already moved in the path of development. Foundation stones are being laid every day. Schools, universities, roads and government buildings are being constructed."

He added that the government has already brought train and service will start soon. "We are working on tunnel ways. There is a huge progress in the sectors of waterways and aviation."

He pointed that international airports are being constructed while the East-West Highway is being expanded and preparations are on for the East-West Railway. "This government is not just talking but also working. You may have heard negative things. Those who are worried after seeing the good works may have said so. Such elements have got a lesser chance to talk after the coronavirus infection has been slowed down."

He, however, conceded that the infection is surging in recent times.