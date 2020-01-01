Three ministers sworn in

The newly inducted three ministers have been sworn in on Thursday.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari administered the oath of office and secrecy to Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Urban Development Minister Krishna Gopal Shrestha, and Women, Children and Senior Citizens Minister Lila Nath Shrestha at the Shital Niwas amidst a program on Thursday.

The new ministers will assume office later on Thursday.

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday inducted three new ministers and transferred two ministers including Deputy PM Ishwor Pokharel.

PM Oli transferred DPM Pokharel to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers from the Defense Ministry and kept the Defense Ministry himself.

Parbat Gurung was also transferred to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology from the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens.