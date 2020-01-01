3 ministers including Bishnu Paudel inducted, DPM Pokharel transferred

Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli has inducted three new ministers including Bishnu Paudel in the Cabinet and removed Deputy PM Ishwore Pokharel from the Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The President's Office issuing a statement in the evening said the Cabinet has been reshuffled abd new ministers inducted on recommendation of PM Oli.

PM Oli has kept the Defense Ministry himself and transferred DPM Pokharel to the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers.

CPN General Secretary Paudel has been given the Finance Ministry while fellow new inductees Krishna Gopal Shrestha and Lila Nath Shrestha have been given the Ministry of Urban Development and Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens respectively.

Parbat Gurung has also been transferred to the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology from the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens.