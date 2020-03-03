RPP, RPP (Sanyukta) to unify

Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) led by Kamal Thapa and RPP (Sanyukta) led jointly by Pashupati Shumsher Rana and Prakash Chandra Lohani on Saturday have reached an agreement in principle to unify.

The unification will be announced on Wednesday.

Thapa, Rana and Lohani will be chairmen of the new party to be named RPP as per the agreement while no agreement has been reached on the new party's flag and election symbol.

A press statement issued jointly by the three states that they have opted for unification as the people have felt a need for presence of a political force standing on the foundation of nationalism and democracy when corruption, proselytization and unemployment remain as the major problems in the country, big political parties sell the dreams to the people but do nothing and are submerged in corruption for self-interest, and the main opposition party also remains ineffective and helpless.

A task force has been formed including Dipak Bohara, Buddhiman Tamang and Bhaskar Bhadra of RPP, and Bikram Pandey, Thakur Sharma and Shyam Timalsina of RPP (Sanyukta) to prepare working procedure and foundational documents for unification, according to the statement.