Gautam will be nominated to National Assembly, no need to debate: Shrestha

CPN Spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha has reiterated that Vice-chairman Bam Dev Gautam will become National Assembly member as per the secretariat decision.

Talking to reporters at the National Assembly after being sworn-in on Wednesday, the new lawmaker expressed confidence that the president will nominate Gautam to the National Assembly on recommendation of the government as per the party decision.

"PM is currently in hospital. PM will recommend Gautam for National Assembly as per the party decision," he stated. "It is a party decision. A decision taken when PM KP Sharma Oli himself was present. I don't believe in reports that the party decision will not be implemented. The party decision will be implemented. There is no need for unnecessary debate."

The term of 19 National Assembly members ended on Tuesday.

Eighteen lawmakers, who were elected to the National Assembly to replace the outgoing ones, have been sworn in on Wednesday. Finance Minister Yuba Raj Khatiwada, nominated by the president on recommendation of the government, has yet to be replaced.

There is dispute inside the ruling party about whether to recommend Gautam for the National Assembly or give continuity to Khatiwada.