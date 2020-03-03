Khatiwada reappointed minister a day after resignation

Yuba Raj Khatiwada has been reappointed finance and communication minister a day after he resigned.

Khatiwada, who resigned on Tuesday, has been reappointed to head the two ministries by Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be sworn in at four Wednesday afternoon, according to the President's Office.

Khatiwada was nominated to the National Assembly by the president on recommendation of the government two years back. He got a two-year term when lotteries were drawn for National Assembly members. His two-year term ended on Tuesday. He resigned as minister as his term as federal lawmaker ended.

The Constitution allows a person to become minister without even being federal lawmaker for six months. Khatiwada has been reappointed minister as per that provision.