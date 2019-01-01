Police investigate retweet of Sonia Gandhi's speech by PM's Twitter handle

The Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police has initiated investigation into retweet of the speech of Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act by the official Twitter handle of Prime Minister (PM) KP Sharma Oli.

"We have deployed a technical team for investigation," an officer with the bureau told Setopati. We cannot say how much time it will take as the issue is still under investigation. We cannot set a deadline but we will find out soon."

The officer stated that whether the handle was hacked or was abused has yet to be determined.

The video of Gandhi's speech was tweeted by Indian journalist Shivam Vij commenting 'Sonia Gandhi doing what Modi should have done by now: addressing the nation in a calm voice'. The official Twitter handle of PM Oli had retweeted that tweet Friday night.

The handle undid the retweet after it was picked up by social media users. PM Oli's press advisor Surya Thapa later tweeted that inappropriate material was posted by the PM's handle adding investigation has been initiated suspecting that the handle could have been abused.

The issue has been covered even by the Indian media.