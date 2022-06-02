NEA starts selling surplus electricity to India

The Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) has started selling surplus electricity to India.

According to NEA Spokesperson Suresh Bhattarai, they have started exporting surplus electricity to the Indian market from Wednesday midnight.

“We have started exporting electricity from the 24-megawatt Trishuli and 15-megawatt Devighat power stations to the Indian market,” said Bhattarai. “We will also export electricity from other projects in a couple of days.”

Electricity production in the country has exceeded the demand as the water level in Nepal’s rivers has risen with the start of rainy season.

On April 6, India granted approval to NEA to sell 325 MW of electricity to the Indian market.

NEA has received approval to sell 140 MW of electricity from the NEA-owned 144MW Kaligandaki A, 68 MW from the 70MW Middle Marsyangdi, 67 MW from the 69MW Marsyangdi, 51 MW from the 52.4MW Likhu-4 hydropower project.