Man nabbed with foreign currency worth Rs 250 M had served 5 years for gold smuggling

The police have made public the person arrested with foreign currency worth approximately worth approximately Rs 250 million from Jhor in Kathmandu.

The police held a press conference on Tuesday to disclose details of the event.

On Monday night, a team from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office recovered the amount equivalent to Rs 250 million, along with a vehicle (Na 7 Kha 1652) and one individual from Jhor in Kathmandu.

The arrested individual is Kushang Lama from Bhotekoshi Rural Municipality-1. He had previously served five years in prison in a gold smuggling case. According to the police, two individuals had instructed him to bring that amount of money from Kerung. The police had received this information and immediately launched an operation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Basnet from the Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Office stated that, upon suspicion, the vehicle was checked in Jhor, Kathmandu, leading to the recovery of a large amount of money by the police.

The police seized Euros and US dollars from him.

Lama had hidden the money in a false bottom constructed in the cabin of the vehicle. The back of the truck, however, was empty.

The police have stated that he will be handed over to the Department of Revenue Investigation for further investigation.