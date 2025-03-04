Slow dancing in a burning room: Elon Musk in Europe

From endorsing Alice Weidel’s Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) to forging an unusual rapport with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni – and garnering admiration from Matteo Salvini – Elon Musk has emerged as a central figure in European public discourse.

Already widely known before Donald Trump’s presidency, the billionaire tech mogul and owner of X has become nearly omnipresent in political debate. His posts frequently spark widespread discussion – one striking example being his tweet, “Make Europe Great Again,” which galvanized a growing network of European far-right parties.

A tech mogul in the political arena

In recent months, Musk has taken a more active role in European politics, moving beyond personal opinions to directly endorse parties – particularly those on the far right – while engaging with their leaders and supporters.

In Germany, for instance, Musk urged AfD voters and the German public to move beyond “the guilt of their parents or great-grandparents.” His remarks triggered both enthusiastic support from nationalist factions and a strong backlash from mainstream politicians.

Far-right enthusiasm and political backlash

Musk’s interventions have sparked a polarized reaction. Far-right actors across Europe have embraced his rhetoric. On February 7, the European far-right parliamentary group Patriots EU gathered in Madrid, rallying behind “Make Europe Great Again”—the very slogan Musk had tweeted days earlier.

But while the European far right has responded enthusiastically, other political figures have expressed concern. Before Trump’s official inauguration as the 47th president of the United States, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said he was “worried” about Musk’s influence on European politics, particularly given his control of X.

Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella went further, describing figures like Musk as “neo-feudal lords of the Third Millennium—privateers seeking to control cyberspace and outer space, usurping democratic sovereignties.” In Germany, ahead of the country’s elections, Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck have voiced concerns over Musk’s ties to AfD and the broader European far right.

Concentrations of power and illiberalism

Italian political theorist Giovanni Sartori warned that “every concentration of all of power (political, and economic ones) implies that the individual, and every individual freedom, is crushed… subjects become citizens (provided with rights, and voice) in the context of social structures which disperse power and allow for a variety of intermediate and counterbalanced powers.” Therefore, liberalism can only thrive where power is dispersed, ensuring checks and balances.

In the United States, the figure of Elon Musk is approaching a concentration of power in his hands, and therefore shades of “illiberalism” might be envisaged. He is the country’s and world’s wealthiest individual, a global leader in technology, and the owner of one of the world’s largest social media platforms. Now, with his appointment as head of the Department of Governmental Efficiency (DOGE), tasked with cutting US bureaucracy, Musk’s influence extends even further.

His growing entanglement in global politics – particularly in Europe – raises further questions. Musk appears to be shaping European politics in two distinct ways. First, through direct engagement with far-right leaders and supporters, resembling traditional political advocacy.

The second, more subtle, method is through his control of social media platform X. Musk’s insistence on “free and unrestricted speech” has created a digital space where far-right views not only thrive but are increasingly normalized. His own posts, often reflecting strong views on migration, free speech, and nationalism, reinforce this shift.

A modern Citizen Kane?

Musk’s influence increasingly mirrors that of a modern-day and global Citizen Kane – a powerful media figure shaping political discourse and public sentiment. His political symbolism serves as both an amplifier of far-right views and a mechanism for their normalization, particularly on issues such as immigration and sovereignty, which remain central to European far-right parties.

Musk’s outreach to European far-right parties under the “Make Europe Great Again” banner does not, in itself, constitute an illiberal act. However, his position as a public figure and a key figure in the Trump administration raises broader concerns.

His role in shaping public discourse – both through direct political endorsements and his control of X – could influence European politics in ways that align with the Trump administration’s worldview.

Musk’s ability to influence which topics and figures dominate European public discourse may serve to reinforce a political landscape with “fewer restrictions, less regard for rules, and diminished political pluralism.” Sartori’s theory suggests that the subtle spread of illiberalism into liberal democracies may be occurring in more insidious ways than in previous years.

The European Commission’s investigation

Musk’s involvement in European affairs has not gone unnoticed by EU institutions. The European Commission has faced calls to respond to his intervention and use of X for political purposes, as well as to enforce the European Digital Services Act, which could prevent political actors—such as Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD)—from gaining an “unfair public advantage” through endorsements on Musk’s platform.

The Commission has been investigating the matter since 2023 and identified breaches in 2024. However, despite Musk’s direct intervention in Germany’s political landscape, no legal decisions have yet been made.

As Musk’s political role expands, European policymakers may face difficult questions about the intersection of technology, private power, and democracy. Whether his influence strengthens or undermines democratic institutions remains a matter of debate. What is clear, however, is that Musk’s growing presence in European politics is no longer just about business – it is about power.

