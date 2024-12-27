South Korea’s opposition-controlled National Assembly votes to impeach acting President Han
AP

AP

Seoul, Dec 27
South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik, top, speaks as lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party protest during a plenary session for the impeachment motion against the country’s acting President Han Duck-soo at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo)
South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik, top, speaks as lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party protest during a plenary session for the impeachment motion against the country’s acting President Han Duck-soo at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 27, 2024. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio