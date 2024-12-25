Cutting calories isn’t the only way to live healthy

Christmas is here, along with all its trappings: cake, turkey, wine, roast chicken, pudding and gingerbread men. And there's that dreaded thing: holiday flab, or the tendency to pack on the pounds during holiday season.

The tendency to consume food high in fat, salt and sugars accompanied by reduced physical activity increases susceptibility towards obesity and metabolic disorders such as hypertension, diabetes, heart diseases and cancer.

While non-communicable diseases (NCDs) impact people of all ages, locations and nationalities and these illnesses are more frequently linked to older age groups, research indicates 17 million premature NCD deaths take place before the age of 70, with a majority in low- and middle-income countries.

Although weight gain is often the price of eating and drinking with family and friends, new research shows the link between eating healthy and living a long life may be more complex than we thought.

In other words, burning fat isn't the only guarantor of a long and healthy life.

In 440 BCE, the Greek physician Hippocrates proposed: "Let food be thy medicine and let thy medicine be food" that emphasises the importance of nutrition to maintain overall health. As science continues to reveal the intricate effects of diet on health, longevity and quality of life, this ancient wisdom is more relevant today than ever.

People tend to throw caution to the winds during the festive season but it's what we eat over a longer period of time and other associated factors that most impact how our bodies function.

Changing the quantity, type and timing of food intake, including fasting, has become one of the most effective, practical and safe ways to enhance health and increase lifespan and healthspan, the lifespan minus the amount of time spent in illness.

The goal of this dual focus is to increase the number of years people live with full functional capacity and vitality.

Healthspan vs. lifespan While extending life is a noble objective, improving healthspan is becoming more and more important. If the extra years are tainted by ill health and diminished functionality, then a longer life has little value.

To balance longevity and ensure healthspan, dietary interventions must target non-genetic aspects of human health such as immunological function, inflammation and nutrient balance.

Promoting general health requires eating a diet that is well-balanced and full of proteins, lipids, carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals. Individual dietary requirements, however, differ according to age, sex, heredity and metabolic risk status. Dietary advice can be customized to these factors to maximize the advantages of any nutritional intervention.

Effects of calorie restriction on longevity Reducing caloric intake from one's daily requirements without causing malnutrition is known as calorie restriction. It has been demonstrated to increase lifespan in a variety of species, including humans.

According to available data, calorie restriction may be able to alter risk factors for serious chronic illnesses such type 2 diabetes, heart disease, cancer and neurological conditions. Adopting a calorie restricted diet can have major advantages for people, though the extent of these advantages will vary depending on the age that the diet is started.

Chronic systemic inflammation, which can result in cellular damage, immune system deterioration, organ malfunction and age-related illnesses, frequently occurs alongside aging.

Although calorie restriction and other dietary changes can lower inflammation and enhance metabolic health, new research indicates that the advantages of calorie restriction extend beyond metabolic management, which can promote longevity.

Immune system health, red blood cell function and the body's ability to resist insufficient consumption of essential nutrients without developing any disease —all of which are frequently genetically encoded—are important determinants of lifespan. This research emphasizes how crucial it is to optimize healthspan by addressing both hereditary and non-genetic factors.

Beyond cutting calories Even while traditional calorie restriction has demonstrated promise, many people find it difficult to keep it up over time. As a result, novel dietary strategies including protein restriction and intermittent fasting have become attractive substitutes. These methods promote healthy aging without requiring a large calorie cut, making them simpler to follow.

Because of its potential to enhance metabolic health and lower inflammation, intermittent fasting—modulating the timings of food consumption while maintaining the required amount of calories by alternating between eating and fasting—has grown in popularity.

Protein restriction, which involves limiting the consumption of specific amino acids, also has advantages for preventing disease and aging. These methods support the overall objective of sustaining or even increasing longevity while improving health span.

Well-rounded strategies for longevity Although aging and longevity are mostly determined by heredity, it is possible to control non-genetic factors like nutrition and lifestyle to increase longevity and health span through undertaking some fundamental changes.

Adopting a balanced diet with food that is high in vitamins and minerals and optimal for proteins, fats and carbs can promote immunological and general health. Moderating calorie consumption — consuming only the daily required amount of calories — by maintaining a healthy weight and avoiding overeating is a suitable alternative to a calorie restrictive diet as not everyone may find the latter feasible.

Without drastically cutting calories, incorporating fasting intervals into diet regimens can improve metabolic health and lower inflammation. Certain anti-inflammatory foods including leafy greens, almonds, and fatty fish can help fight chronic inflammation linked to aging. Reducing protein consumption, especially from animal sources, can also promote healthy aging.

It can be beneficial to customize nutrition intake through creating a nutrition plan with medical experts that takes into consideration age, sex, genetics, and metabolic risk factors.

Holistic health behaviors like consistent exercise, stress reduction and enough sleep are necessary to support dietary efforts. A balanced diet and long-term adherence to dietary therapies are essential for long-lasting results. It is also important to be consistent.

Although reducing calories and implementing new dietary techniques can have a big impact on aging and lifespan, these actions need to be a part of a more comprehensive, customized strategy. People can lead longer, healthier and more satisfying lives by combining a balanced diet with tailored interventions and a dedication to general wellness.

(The author is Assistant Professor at the Department of Nutrition & Dietetics, School of Allied Health Sciences, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Haryana, India. This article was originally published under Creative Commons by 360info)