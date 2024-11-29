How AI can save lives on roads

S Velmurugan

New Delhi, Nov 29
AI-based tools have the potential to significantly reduce road crashes and fatalities in India's megacities. Malhar Garud/Credits Unsplash
AI-based tools have the potential to significantly reduce road crashes and fatalities in India's megacities. Malhar Garud/Credits Unsplash

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio