Trump promises to bring lasting peace to a tumultuous Middle East. But fixing it won’t be easy
AP

AP

Tel Aviv, Israel, Nov 7
FILE – President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the Israel museum in Jerusalem, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (AP Photo)
FILE – President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at the Israel museum in Jerusalem, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio