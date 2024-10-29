Israeli strike in northern Gaza kills at least 60, officials say, as Hezbollah announces new leader
AP

AP

Deir Al-balah, Gaza Strip, Oct 29
FILE - Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, listens to a speech by then-leader Hassan Nasrallah on a screen in southern Beirut, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo)
FILE - Hezbollah’s deputy leader, Sheikh Naim Kassem, listens to a speech by then-leader Hassan Nasrallah on a screen in southern Beirut, Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (AP Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio