Why 'pronatalist' politicians want women to have more babies

Mary P. Corcoran

Dublin, Sept 9
Pronatalists such as (From L) JD Vance, Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban see nationalism, motherhood and patriarchy as inextricably linked. To them, women are constructed as primarily bearers of the nation and carriers of national identity. It is both their responsibility and sacred duty to reproduce.
Pronatalists such as (From L) JD Vance, Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban see nationalism, motherhood and patriarchy as inextricably linked. To them, women are constructed as primarily bearers of the nation and carriers of national identity. It is both their responsibility and sacred duty to reproduce.

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio