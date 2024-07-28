Israeli airstrike hits a school sheltering people in Gaza, killing at least 30 including children
AP

AP

Gaza Strip, July 28
Dozens of people including seven children were killed Saturday after an Israeli strike hit a private school in Deir al-Balah where displaced Palestinians were taking refuge. AP/RSS Photo
Dozens of people including seven children were killed Saturday after an Israeli strike hit a private school in Deir al-Balah where displaced Palestinians were taking refuge. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio