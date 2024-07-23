How art therapy can empower neurodivergent students

Ayaan*, an 8-year-old non-verbal child with autism, struggled with self-expression and social interaction, often preferring solitary play. His parents noticed he frequently became overwhelmed in noisy environments and had repetitive behaviors such as hand-flapping.

He began art therapy at a special school in Gurugram and was able to communicate his emotions and preferences through sand art, drawing, painting and craft. This helped both his teachers and parents to better understand and support him.

Imagine if such a classroom experience — where children not only learn but also express their deepest thoughts and feelings through art — was common across the world.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately 1 in 100 children worldwide have autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) affects about 8 in 100 children globally.

In India, the number of diagnosed autism cases is on the rise, highlighting the increasing prevalence of neurodivergence among children and the need for effective educational interventions.

Neurodiversity recognizes the natural variation in human brains and the diverse ways in which individuals perceive, think and learn. It challenges the traditional view of neurological differences as disorders, promoting acceptance and understanding of how we're all different instead​​.

In recent years, the conversation around neurodiversity has gained momentum, shining a spotlight on the strengths and challenges faced by individuals with autism, ADHD, learning disabilities — such as dyslexia and dyscalculia (difficulty in understanding numbers) — and other developmental differences.

With the rise in neurodiversity diagnoses, especially in South Asia and the broader Indo-Pacific, educational systems need to adapt to accommodate and support these diverse needs​.

Nurturing students

According to the Society for Neurodiversity such an approach is essential for nurturing an environment where all students can thrive.

In a diverse country such as India, the concept of inclusivity must be understood and addressed comprehensively. This is in line with India's National Education Policy 2020 that emphasizes education as "the single greatest tool for achieving social justice and equality."

In the world of special education, schools dedicated to neurodivergent children play a pivotal role in shaping their experiences and futures by creating tailored educational practices — such as kinesthetic learning, assistive technology, tiered assignments and sensory-friendly tools — that meet their unique needs.

Among an array of such specialized interventions, art therapy emerges as a powerful tool that supports emotional, social and cognitive development in children.

With its ability to move beyond traditional communication barriers, art therapy is not just a creative outlet but a therapeutic tool that can significantly enhance the quality of life and educational experiences for neurodivergent children.



Art as a tool for inclusion

An evidence-based practice, art therapy uses creative expression as a means to improve mental, emotional and physical wellbeing.

For many neurodivergent children, traditional classroom settings can be overwhelming. Art therapy provides a calming and structured activity that helps reduce anxiety and improve focus and participation in academic activities.

Children with autism often struggle with communication, social interaction and imaginative play. Art therapy offers a non-verbal avenue to express complex emotions and experiences, soothe their nervous systems and reduce sensory overload and anxiety.

For example, during a group activity at an inclusive school in North Delhi, an overwhelmed child was guided to the art therapy room and encouraged to express her emotions through sand art.

Finding a safe and non-verbal way to express her feelings helped her regulate the sensory input, easing her anxiety and promoting a sense of calm.

Art-making can improve fine motor skills, visual-spatial abilities and sensory processing among neurodiverse children. Group art therapy sessions can also promote social interaction and cooperation, helping the children feel a sense of community and belonging.

In craft sessions with neurodiverse children, researchers observed instances where they actively sought help, such as asking for assistance with cutting shapes or sharing materials among themselves.

For children with ADHD — characterised by inattention, hyperactivity and impulsive behavior — art therapy provides a structured yet flexible outlet for their energy and creativity. The process of creating art requires focus and discipline, which can enhance attention spans and reduce impulsiveness.

At the same North Delhi school, Rehaan*, 11, was instructed to draw with his non-dominant hand. This approach enhanced focus and sustained concentration, improving the child's cognitive control and attention.

Similarly, in a maze activity, Tarkit*, 7, was challenged to stay within the lines and find the correct path through the maze in one continuous attempt.

This task demanded concentration, spatial awareness and fine motor control as the child navigated the maze with a thick crayon. Approaches to problem-solving, managing frustration and demonstrating focus and persistence were also observed.

The tactile and sensory experiences of art-making can have a calming effect, helping children manage their emotions. Completing art projects can also boost their self-esteem and confidence.

Art therapy's personalized approach is also beneficial for children with dyslexia, dyspraxia (a condition affecting coordination and motor skills) and other learning and developmental differences.

It allows children to explore their interests and build on their strengths at their own pace. It can improve cognitive and motor skills, enhance emotional regulation and provide a safe space for self-expression and exploration.

Developing individualized art therapy programs that align with each student's individualized education plan can enhance the relevance and impact of therapeutic interventions. These programs should be flexible and adaptive, accommodating the unique strengths and challenges of each child.

Art therapy celebrates individual creativity, helping neurodivergent children build confidence and a sense of identity. This fosters a positive self-image and encourages active participation in school life.

By addressing these areas, schools can create environments where neurodivergent children feel valued and understood, enabling them to reach their full potential.



Creating empathetic school communities

Inclusive schools, equipped with smaller classes, specialized teachers and therapeutic services, play a crucial role in supporting neurodivergent children.

Integrating art therapy into the curriculum enriches their educational experience significantly. Through creative expression, students can explore emotions, enhance self-awareness and develop essential social skills in an enabling environment.

It also promotes inclusivity by fostering empathy among students of varying abilities. This approach benefits not only them but also their neurotypical peers by promoting empathy, diversity, support and mutual respect.

As a result, the school community becomes more cohesive and supportive, nurturing an environment where every student can thrive academically, emotionally and socially.

(The author is a trained art therapy practitioner, currently undertaking her doctoral research in art therapy in the Department of Applied Psychology at Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies. This article was originally published under Creative Commons by 360info. *Names have been changed for the purposes of this article)