Russian missile strikes in Ukraine kill 8 and wound 12
AP

AP

Kyiv, April 7
Rescue workers extinguish the fire at the site of a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday April 6, 2024. At least 6 people were killed in Kharkiv in the overnight attacks on Saturday and at least 10 people were injured with blast wounds and shrapnel, said regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. High-rise buildings, a gas station, a shop and a car were damaged. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko) Rescue workers extinguish the fire at the site of a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday April 6, 2024. AP/RSS Photo
Rescue workers extinguish the fire at the site of a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday April 6, 2024. At least 6 people were killed in Kharkiv in the overnight attacks on Saturday and at least 10 people were injured with blast wounds and shrapnel, said regional governor Oleh Syniehubov. High-rise buildings, a gas station, a shop and a car were damaged. (AP Photo/Alex Babenko) Rescue workers extinguish the fire at the site of a Russian drone attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, early Saturday April 6, 2024. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio