Breast cancer can bring financial ruin in India

Sanjay K. Mohanty, Tabassum Wadasadawala, Suraj Maiti & Soumendu Sen

New Delhi, Feb 2
An India survey found that breast cancer screening among women aged 30-49 years is abysmally low, especially among the poor, less educated and rural population. An India survey found that breast cancer screening among women aged 30-49 years is abysmally low, especially among the poor, less educated and rural population. Design for Health via Flickr
An India survey found that breast cancer screening among women aged 30-49 years is abysmally low, especially among the poor, less educated and rural population. An India survey found that breast cancer screening among women aged 30-49 years is abysmally low, especially among the poor, less educated and rural population. Design for Health via Flickr

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio