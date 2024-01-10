Gabriel Attal is France’s youngest-ever and first openly gay prime minister
AP

AP

Paris, Jan 9
FILE - Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal, walks out after the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
FILE - Government spokesperson Gabriel Attal, walks out after the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, Wednesday, May 11, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio