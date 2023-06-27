Putin says the aborted rebellion played into the hands of Russia’s enemies
AP

AP

Kathmandu, June 27
In this handout photo released by Russian Presidential Press Service on Monday, June 26, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin Video address to the participants and guests of the 11th International Youth Industrial Forum "Engineers of the Future 2023" n Moscow, Russia. AP/RSS Photo
In this handout photo released by Russian Presidential Press Service on Monday, June 26, 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin Video address to the participants and guests of the 11th International Youth Industrial Forum "Engineers of the Future 2023" n Moscow, Russia. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio