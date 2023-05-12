Pakistan court gives ex-PM Imran Khan a 2-week reprieve from arrest in graft case
AP

AP

Islamabad, May 12
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan celebrate after Supreme Court decision, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)
Supporters of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan celebrate after Supreme Court decision, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio