Pakistan court gives ex-PM Imran Khan a 2-week reprieve from arrest in graft case

A high court in Pakistan’s capital on Friday granted former Prime Minister Imran Khan a two-week reprieve from arrest in a graft case and granted him bail on the charge.

The Islamabad High Court made the decision a day after the country’s Supreme Court asked it a ruling. Babar Awan, a lawyer for Khan, said the former premier was now “a free man,” and that the decision was just.

The ruling came after Khan returned to court to hear whether he will be shielded from renewed arrest or taken back into custody — a decision that put the government and legions of Khan supporters on edge after days of violent confrontations.

However, Khan did not immediately leave the courtroom after the initial decision as the judges proceeded to deliberate whether to grant Khan bail in other corruption cases filed against him.