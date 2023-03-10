Xi awarded 3rd term as China’s president
Beijing, March 10
Chinese President Xi Jinping takes his oath after he is unanimously elected as President during a session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Friday, March 10, 2023. Chinese leader Xi Jinping was awarded a third five-year term as president on Friday, putting him on track to stay in power for life. AP/RSS Photo
