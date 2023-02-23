5 killed, 48 remain missing after China mine collapse
AP

AP

Beijing, Feb 23
In this image taken from official surveillance camera footage run by China's CCTV, dirt moves down the side of a hill at an open pit mine in Alxa League in northernChina's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
In this image taken from official surveillance camera footage run by China's CCTV, dirt moves down the side of a hill at an open pit mine in Alxa League in northernChina's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio