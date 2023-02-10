Rescuers push to find survivors as earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria crosses 20,000
AP

AP

Ankara, Feb 10
Aerial photo showing the destruction in Kahramanmaras city center, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
Aerial photo showing the destruction in Kahramanmaras city center, southern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

