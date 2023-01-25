Finland’s foreign minister hints at joining NATO without Sweden
Helsinki, Jan 25
Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks during a news conference at the Parliament building in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks during a news conference at the Parliament building in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

