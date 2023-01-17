Death toll in Ukraine after Russian strike up to 40
AP

AP

Kyiv, Jan 17
Rescue workers carry the body of a man who was killed in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. AP/RSS Photo
Rescue workers carry the body of a man who was killed in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio