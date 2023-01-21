China’s economy grew 3% last year, not even half 2021′s rate
AP

AP

Beijing, Jan 17
FILE - A man and a child wearing face masks walk by shuttered stores on Jan. 3, 2023, which would be selling souvenirs in Qianmen, a popular tourist spot in Beijing. AP/RSS Photo
FILE - A man and a child wearing face masks walk by shuttered stores on Jan. 3, 2023, which would be selling souvenirs in Qianmen, a popular tourist spot in Beijing. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio