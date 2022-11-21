How will UN climate deal on loss and damage work?
AP

AP

Cairo, Nov 21
Victims of regional flooding from monsoon rains receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. AP/RSS Photo
Victims of regional flooding from monsoon rains receive relief aid from the Pakistani Army in the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh Province, Pakistan, Sept. 9, 2022. AP/RSS Photo

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio