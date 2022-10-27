China launches a COVID-19 vaccine inhaled through the mouth
AP

AP

Beijing, Oct 26
In this photo taken from video released by Shanghai Media Group, a medical worker hands over aerosolised COVID vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc in Shanghai on Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)
In this photo taken from video released by Shanghai Media Group, a medical worker hands over aerosolised COVID vaccine developed by Chinese biopharmaceutical company CanSino Biologics Inc in Shanghai on Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022. (AP/RSS Photo)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio