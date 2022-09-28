India’s double edged nutrition problem

Kalyani Raghunathan & Derek Headey

New Delhi, Sep 28
The nutritional quality of many Indians' diets have deteriorated since the start of the pandemic. (Melissa Viiron, Unsplash)
The nutritional quality of many Indians' diets have deteriorated since the start of the pandemic. (Melissa Viiron, Unsplash)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio