How social factors affect overprescription in India

Anindita Chaudhuri and Paromita Goswami

New Delhi, Sep 21
Antidepressant prescriptions are often freely available in India. (Amit Gupta)
Antidepressant prescriptions are often freely available in India. (Amit Gupta)

Suchana Pati

Unicode Converter
Forex
Share Market
Gold Silver
Listen Radio