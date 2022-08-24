US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months
Washington, Aug 24
FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cody Brown, right, with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron, checks pallets of 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. AP/RSS Photo
Suchana Pati

