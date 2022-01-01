Bharat Bandhu Thapa's 'Nepal in Pictures'

The Nepal Academy has recently published photojournalist Bharat Bandhu Thapa's picture book 'Nepal in Pictures'.
The 320-page book includes over 500 photographs depicting tourism, arts, culture and society from Mechi in the east to Mahakli in the west and the height of Mt Everest to the lowlands of Kechanakaval.
"My objective was to ensure that those who want to know Nepal get to see the main views and know the main specialties of the country in a single book. I was, therefore, working on it for a long time," Thapa tells Setopati. "Nepal is such a big country that it is not possible to include the whole country in 320 pages. But I have tried to include different possibilities of the country as far as I know in this book."
He added that the book will be polished further in the future.
The pictures in the books depict places from Olangchung Gola in the east to Kalapani in the Far West, Khaptad, Badimalika, Upper Dolpo, Lumbini, Janaki Temple, Shukaphant to the culture of the Kathmandu Valley. "Most of the pictures in the book have been clicked by me. But I have not travelled across the whole country. I was undecided about whether to include the places I have not visited or not," he reveals. "I finally decided that those places should not be excluded from the book even if I have not visited."
He has sought photos of those places from his friends and says that has prevented the book from being incomplete.
Published Date: Wednesday, Poush 28, 2078, 12:25:00