Bharat Bandhu Thapa's 'Nepal in Pictures'

The Nepal Academy has recently published photojournalist Bharat Bandhu Thapa's picture book 'Nepal in Pictures'.

The 320-page book includes over 500 photographs depicting tourism, arts, culture and society from Mechi in the east to Mahakli in the west and the height of Mt Everest to the lowlands of Kechanakaval.

"My objective was to ensure that those who want to know Nepal get to see the main views and know the main specialties of the country in a single book. I was, therefore, working on it for a long time," Thapa tells Setopati. "Nepal is such a big country that it is not possible to include the whole country in 320 pages. But I have tried to include different possibilities of the country as far as I know in this book."

He added that the book will be polished further in the future.

The pictures in the books depict places from Olangchung Gola in the east to Kalapani in the Far West, Khaptad, Badimalika, Upper Dolpo, Lumbini, Janaki Temple, Shukaphant to the culture of the Kathmandu Valley. "Most of the pictures in the book have been clicked by me. But I have not travelled across the whole country. I was undecided about whether to include the places I have not visited or not," he reveals. "I finally decided that those places should not be excluded from the book even if I have not visited."

He has sought photos of those places from his friends and says that has prevented the book from being incomplete.

Bhaktapur city with the Nyatapole Temple at the center.

A local crossing a wooden bridge at Bhimthang of Manang.

The Dodhara Chandani Bridge of Kanchanpur, the longest suspension bridge in Nepal.

Continuously burning flame at Navisthan of Dailekh.

Mt Everest seen from Kala Patthar.

Gokyo Lake, Solukhumbu.

Simikot, the district headquarters of Humla, which at 2,900 meters is the district headquarters situated at the highest altitude in Nepal.

Janaki Temple, Janakpur.

Khapar Lake inside the Khaptad National Park.

Lapchasyar along the Nepal-China border.

Namche Bazar, Solukhumbu, the Gateway to Mt Everest.

Damupal's inscription at Dullu, Dailekh written in Nepali text.

A man trekking toward Kalinchowk Bhagawati Temple in Dolkha.

The Pathibhara Temple in Taplejung with the Mt Kanchenjunga in the background.

The shadow of Mt Machhapuchchhre in the Phewa Lake in Pokhara.

Ranipokhari, Kathmandu.

Rara Lake, the largest lake in Nepal.

हुम्लाको सदरमुकाम सिमिकोट।

A woman cooking flatbreads.

Swamp deers at the Shuklaphanta National Park.

Peacocoks at the Shuklaphanta National Park.

Tilicho Lake at an altitude of over 4,900 meters.

Locals collecting yarsagumba (caterpillar fungus) at Upper Dolpa.

A woman shows yarsagumba (caterpillar fungus) at Upper Dolpa.