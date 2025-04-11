Biska Jatra begins in Bhaktapur (Pictures)

Biska Jatra, a festival of cultural and historical significance, has begun in Bhaktapur.

The festival, celebrated over nine days and eight nights, commenced on Thursday with the pulling of Bhairavnath's chariot in front of the five-story temple at Taumadhi after a tug-of-war between the upper (Thane) and lower (Kwane) parts of the town.

According to tradition, the main deity Bhairavnath is placed on a three-story wooden chariot built in the pagoda style. The chariot is then pulled from the premises of the five-story temple to the upper and lower neighborhoods.

The second day of the festival is called Shunya. On the third day, Bhairavnath is offered sacrifice and worshiped by the Guthi Sansthan.

On the fourth day, a pole called Lhamaru Mha is erected in the Kumale Tol of Talakwa in the morning, while a 55-foot pole is raised at Lyosinkhyo following tantric rituals in the evening.

The fifth day of Biska Jatra, which coincides with the Nepali New Year (Baisakh 1), is marked by lowering the 55-foot pole that was erected the previous evening.

Processions of Goddess Mahakali and Mahalaxmi take place on the sixth day of the festival. The seventh day is marked by Musyapwa Jatra, where lamps are lit in honor of Goddess Brahmayani and Maheshwari.

The festival concludes when locals from the upper and lower parts of the town pull Bhairavnath’s chariot back from Gahiti to the Bhairavnath Temple premises, just as they did on the first day.