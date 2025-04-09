Teachers' protest continues for eighth day (Pictures)

The Kathmandu-centric protest of teachers continued for the eighth consecutive day on Wednesday.

Since April 2, teachers from across the country have been staging demonstrations at Maitighar from 11 AM to 4 PM every day.

The government has called the teachers for talks twice, but the Nepal Teachers' Federation has refused to hold dialogue.

The agitating teachers have been demanding implementation of the agreements reached during talks held in October last year.

The government is preparing to introduce the School Education Act to implement the agreements reached earlier. Since Parliament is currently closed, the bill on school education is under discussion in a House subcommittee.

However, the Federation says that the government is not ready to implement past agreements because it did not discuss the bill in Parliament and ended the Parliament session instead while the teachers were still protesting.

The Federation has also been adopting different methods for demonstration every day.

During Wednesday’s protest, the teachers walked from Maitighar to Baber Mahal raising their hands. Earlier, they had demonstrated by blowing whistles and wearing black masks.