Victims of cooperatives and microfinance institutions protest in front of Sheetal Niwas (Pictures)

Victims of cooperatives, microfinance institutions, and loan sharks staged a sit-in protest in front of the Sheetal Niwas, the president’s residence, on Monday.

The protestors went to the Sheetal Niwas to submit a memorandum and signatures collected from various places to President Ram Chandra Paudel.

The protest was organized by the Joint National Campaign for Cooperative and Financial Problem Resolution.

The protestors have demanded the confiscation of the property of those involved in cooperative fraud.

Also, they have put forward demands including loan waivers and the abolition of microfinance institutions.