Teachers continue protest in Kathmandu (Pictures)

The teachers' protest continued in Kathmandu on Thursday as well.

Teachers from across the country have launched an agitation in the capital, demanding that the government implement the agreements reached with them in the past.

They have been protesting at Maitighar since Wednesday.

On Thursday, the protesting teachers marched from Maitighar to Baber Mahal. They also sang and danced during the protest march.

Meanwhile, the government has called the agitating teachers for talks.

The Ministry of Education has invited them for dialogue, saying the Bill to Amend and Integrate Laws Related to School Education has been tabled in the House of Representatives and is under discussion.